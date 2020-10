Date: October 9, 2020

Song Title: Lonely

Artist: Joeboy

Genre: Afro-pop, Electronic

Producer: Dera TheBoy

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Banku/emPAWA

Details/Takeaway: This is a single off his debut album, to drop on October 30, 2020. This is Joeboy's first single since 'Call,' earlier in the year. 'Lonely' is a plea to Joeboy's lover to stay with him for the night.

You can play the song below;