Iyabo Ojo continues vacation amid Naira Marley's libel accusations

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that she's "unavailable."

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo seems unbothered by the charges[Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]
The reality TV star posted a video containing clips from her ongoing trip with her boy friend, doting on him in her caption. Ojo also expressed her excitement towards her 46th birthday on December 21, 2023.

"Bye 🇬🇧... hello 🇺🇸. My holiday just got started... with Obim @pauloo2104, my honey booboo, my love, my backbone, my everything jolly jolly..And yes ..... birthday loading. I'm unavailable until further notice," her caption reads.

Ojo and her man began their vacation on December 11, 2023 at the Oniru beach Lagos State and went to the United Kingdom from there, and after which they flew to United States of America.

In the midst of her baecation, she was slammed with a ₦500 million libel charge by Naira Marley in a letter dated December 12, 2023. Through his lawyers, the singer claimed that statements made by Ojo in September were libellous and caused harm to his brand and reputation. Said statements were made when singer Mohbad passed away. Marley is now seeking reparations in the form of a public apology and a retraction. Marley also said that if the conditions were not met with seven days, legal actions would follow.

The second page of his lawsuit
The second page of his lawsuit Pulse Nigeria

Following the charges, Ojo's daughter Priscilla tore into Marley via her Instagram account, urging him too focus on his current cases in court and leave her mother alone. However, despite the recent turn of events, Ojo has not publicly addressed the charges.

