Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla slams Naira Marley over libel accusations

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She did not take his accusations lightly.

Priscilla Ojo is not having it with the singer [Insttagram/Its.priscy]
Priscilla Ojo is not having it with the singer [Insttagram/Its.priscy]

The younger Ojo took to Instagram Stories to urge Marley to focus on his ongoing lawsuits already in court. She highlighted the recent uproar over Marley's alleged bullying of the late singer Mohbad, of which the police has said it found evidence that bullying occurred.

She began, "The audacity!! You want to sue? Sue who. Lmaooooo..clowns. The cases you have in court for the boys' catalogue and unpaid royalties, have you finished that one? You want to sue who? When there are legit videos and evidence of your gang steadily bullying that young man before he died. Dey play!"

Priscilla's post calling Naira Marley out over his allegations against her mother [Instagram/its.priscy]
Priscilla's post calling Naira Marley out over his allegations against her mother [Instagram/its.priscy]
Ojo went on to criticise Nigerians for dragging her mother on social media, reminding them of Iyabo Ojo's active role in fighting for justice for the late singer who passed away on September 12, 2023.

"Nigerians, y'all amaze me, sha, but I'll say no celebrity should have their safety, career, kids in the line to fight for justice. That woman y'all are dragging now didn't only come online to fight; she was legit at the police station back to back. Now she was fighting for the young man that was vividly bullied with evidence from his record label before he died," her post read in part.

Naira Marley's lawsuit sent to Iyabo Ojo
Naira Marley's lawsuit sent to Iyabo Ojo

Priscilla's lengthy post stems from letters Naira Marley's lawyers sent to her mother, accusing her of libel and demanding ₦500 million for damages. In the document, the singer's lawyers highlighted certain statements made by Iyabo Ojo in September, deemed harmful to Marley's career. For reparations, the singer requested a public apology and a retraction of the statements within seven days of receiving the document or else legal actions would be taken.

The second page of his lawsuit
The second page of his lawsuit
Iyabo Ojo has not directly publicly addressed the letter yet.

