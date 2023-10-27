ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmakers summon Naira Marley to explain Mohbad's music royalties

News Agency Of Nigeria

The invitation is to enable the lawmakers to have an interactive session.

Marlian records founder, Naira Marley (left), is still in custody in connection to the death of his late signee, Mohbad (right), who died in September 2023 [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]
Marlian records founder, Naira Marley (left), is still in custody in connection to the death of his late signee, Mohbad (right), who died in September 2023 [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

This comes as part of efforts to address concerns surrounding the works of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad and ensure that his rights are upheld.

The House, through its Committee on Justice, Youth, and Legislative Compliance, also invited Jiggy Adeoye, Mohbad's manager.

The invitation to Mohbad's manager is to enable the lawmakers to have an interactive session. This comes as a bold step towards securing a proper compensation and royalties for the late music sensation.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley's record label, tragically passed away at the age of 27 under unclear circumstances on September 12.

The House's decision to intervene in the matter was prompted by a motion sponsored by Rep. Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos).

Benson urged a review of the laws pertaining to the entertainment industry and copyright, expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that artistes were often compelled to sign.

During the debate on the matter at the plenary session on September 26, the lawmakers had expressed their commitment to ensuring proper compensation and royalties for Mohbad’s musical works.

The lawmakers also pledged to monitor the ongoing investigation into his death and the royalties accruing to him.

In a letter dated October 26, signed by the committee's clerk, Yusuf Ibrahim, the house formally summoned both Naira Marley and Mohbad's manager.

This was to provide insights into the situation and guide the committee on potential legislative action. The letter was routed through the President of the Performing Musicians Associations of Nigeria.

