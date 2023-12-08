All the spiciest reactions to Iyabo Ojo & Laura Ikeji's fight on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

But an avid watcher of the show will know that the ordeal will only heighten said tension that they had aimed to cool off.

In Season 2; Episode 11, Laura Ikeji discovers for the first time that she is pregnant, a bittersweet information as she is in the middle of planning her wedding, and has been excited all season about the prospect of walking down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Mariam Timmer and Chioma Ikokwu attempt to address their situation from the children's play date. At that event, Timmer had implied that Chioma didn’t respect children because she didn’t have any children yet, comments that wounded Chioma.

ADVERTISEMENT

And also the old alliance between Ikeji and Toyin “Tiannah" Lawani might have been bruised even further by comments that Ikeji made in a fit of rage. Viewers will not know till the season finale next week.

But it’s the open brawl between Laura Ikeji and Iyabo Ojo that has sent social media into a frenzy. As the two women attempt to settle the longtime beef between Faith Moray and Timmer, things go south quickly. Ikeji accuses Iyabo of being nasty and a bully, descriptions that Iyabo immediately admits to. But the word exchange between the women escalates, leaving Iyabo charging towards Laura, who is pregnant.

Fans of the show have been on social media reacting to the incident. See below, all the spiciest reactions to this scene: