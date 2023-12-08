ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

All the spiciest reactions to Iyabo Ojo & Laura Ikeji's fight on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Lagos are not in the business of pulling punches.

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax
The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax

Recommended articles

But an avid watcher of the show will know that the ordeal will only heighten said tension that they had aimed to cool off.

In Season 2; Episode 11, Laura Ikeji discovers for the first time that she is pregnant, a bittersweet information as she is in the middle of planning her wedding, and has been excited all season about the prospect of walking down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Mariam Timmer and Chioma Ikokwu attempt to address their situation from the children's play date. At that event, Timmer had implied that Chioma didn’t respect children because she didn’t have any children yet, comments that wounded Chioma.

ADVERTISEMENT

And also the old alliance between Ikeji and Toyin “Tiannah" Lawani might have been bruised even further by comments that Ikeji made in a fit of rage. Viewers will not know till the season finale next week.

But it’s the open brawl between Laura Ikeji and Iyabo Ojo that has sent social media into a frenzy. As the two women attempt to settle the longtime beef between Faith Moray and Timmer, things go south quickly. Ikeji accuses Iyabo of being nasty and a bully, descriptions that Iyabo immediately admits to. But the word exchange between the women escalates, leaving Iyabo charging towards Laura, who is pregnant.

Fans of the show have been on social media reacting to the incident. See below, all the spiciest reactions to this scene:

ADVERTISEMENT
Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

All the spiciest reactions to Iyabo Ojo & Laura Ikeji's fight on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

All the spiciest reactions to Iyabo Ojo & Laura Ikeji's fight on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos'

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative

TxC's track 'Turn Off the Lights' takes Amapiano to new heights with soulful narrative

Jackie Appiah gives Akosombo Dam flood victims life-changing jobs on 40th b'day [photos]

Jackie Appiah gives Akosombo Dam flood victims life-changing jobs on 40th b'day [photos]

Yvonne Godswill packs Ghana Jollof to Nigeria; says 'I disagree with Hilda Baci' (VIDEO)

Yvonne Godswill packs Ghana Jollof to Nigeria; says 'I disagree with Hilda Baci' (VIDEO)

Diddy has had enough of the sexual assault allegations against him

Diddy has had enough of the sexual assault allegations against him

Why I went for Big Brother Naija back in 2018 – Bam Bam

Why I went for Big Brother Naija back in 2018 – Bam Bam

'I had preeclampsia and nearly lost my baby Zendaya' - BBNaija star Bam Bam

'I had preeclampsia and nearly lost my baby Zendaya' - BBNaija star Bam Bam

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music industry since 2000

Top 10 male & female duets in the Nigerian music industry since 2000

Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' makes Billboard Staff list for Top 50 albums of 2023

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT