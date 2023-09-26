I will be returning to assist with the investigations - Naira Marley

The singer had faced scrutiny in the court of public opinion for the weeks that passed after his former signee Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, passed away. Marley posted an official statement to his Instagram on the evening of September 26, 2023, stressing that he is not a fugitive and would be giving his version of events when he returns.

In his statement, he made mention of the onslaught of his character following the singer's death, stressing that he had no hand in the singer's death. He then noted that he had been out of the country for more than a week before the Mohbad passed away.

Marley's statement read in part, "I have been out of the country since the 31st of August 2023 and I'm here to return in light of the police investigation I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist the investigation and give my version of events, I am fully cooperating with the police team and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death."

Going further, he expressed his unwavering dedication to the truth noting that he is in full cooperation with the authorities in cracking the case, backed up with proof to clear his name. In his statement, Marley also added that he had no hand in the singer's passing in any way, shape or form.

He said, "My lawyers are already in touch with the police and government agencies and will support you in every way necessary without a doubt I will honour his memory and I promise to do right by him and his family. I am dedicated to proving my innocence and I am cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence."

The entertainer went on, adding that he never fought or harrassed Mohbad during his time in the label or even after. Marley also stressed that he never sent any person to bully or inflict any harm on the deceased, while he was alive.