ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I used to sleep in people's parlours - Odumodublvck on his grass-to-grace story

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Who doesn't love a good come-up story?

Odumodublvck affirms that he used to sleep in peoples houses before becoming famous
Odumodublvck affirms that he used to sleep in peoples houses before becoming famous

Recommended articles

During a recent interview on CoolFM, the rapper attested to the fact that he used to sleep in people's parlours before he became famous. According to him, even back then he knew what he knew that he was destined for stardom and never doubted his potential.

The interview was hosted by Big Brother Naija former housemate, Tacha. She asked, “So, what’s this story of you having to sleep in people’s parlours and all of that? Did you always have something in your mind telling you, I’m going bigger than this; I’m going to be great, and I will be Odumodublvck one day that everybody has to celebrate?”

Odumodu responded without a second thought, expressing his confidence in himself. For him, success was always the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT
OdumoduBlvck always believed that he would eventually become successful
OdumoduBlvck always believed that he would eventually become successful Pulse Nigeria

“Yeah, I guess so, because I’m chosen. I see it when I sleep. I’m lucky. God showed me tomorrow that everything is gonna work out. So, I don’t have doubts. I knew I was going to make it. I have to make it. It’s in my destiny to make it. I will make it. I have made it. I’m still making it.” he said with conviction.

The artiste made headlines earlier in the year after his song Declan Rice was used by the Arsenal football team to reveal that they had signed Declan Rice to their club.

Things continue to look up for the rapper, as he has been nominated in three different categories for the upcoming Headies Awards.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanayo O Kanayo wants Nollywood filmmakers to do better with costume

Kanayo O Kanayo wants Nollywood filmmakers to do better with costume

Odumodublvck narrates what really happened at Poco Lee's LASU concert

Odumodublvck narrates what really happened at Poco Lee's LASU concert

Former BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure has over 30 siblings from his father

Former BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure has over 30 siblings from his father

I used to sleep in people's parlours - Odumodublvck on his grass-to-grace story

I used to sleep in people's parlours - Odumodublvck on his grass-to-grace story

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' goes platinum in Canada

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' goes platinum in Canada

My next project is going to be fully R&B - Tiwa Savage

My next project is going to be fully R&B - Tiwa Savage

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body (VIDEO)

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughters birthday in an Instagram post [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter's 22nd birthday

Poco Lee's LASU concert was disrupted by suspected cultists [NewsWireNGR]

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck