I used to sleep in people's parlours - Odumodublvck on his grass-to-grace story

During a recent interview on CoolFM, the rapper attested to the fact that he used to sleep in people's parlours before he became famous. According to him, even back then he knew what he knew that he was destined for stardom and never doubted his potential.

The interview was hosted by Big Brother Naija former housemate, Tacha. She asked, “So, what’s this story of you having to sleep in people’s parlours and all of that? Did you always have something in your mind telling you, I’m going bigger than this; I’m going to be great, and I will be Odumodublvck one day that everybody has to celebrate?”

Odumodu responded without a second thought, expressing his confidence in himself. For him, success was always the goal.

“Yeah, I guess so, because I’m chosen. I see it when I sleep. I’m lucky. God showed me tomorrow that everything is gonna work out. So, I don’t have doubts. I knew I was going to make it. I have to make it. It’s in my destiny to make it. I will make it. I have made it. I’m still making it.” he said with conviction.

The artiste made headlines earlier in the year after his song Declan Rice was used by the Arsenal football team to reveal that they had signed Declan Rice to their club.