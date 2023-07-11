Odumodu Blvck, Bayanni, Bloody Civilian nominated for 2023 Headies Rookie of the Year

On July 11, 2023, The Headies Academy released the nomination list for the 2023 Rookie of the Year.

The list features fast-rising rapper Odumodu Blvck who has had an impressive 2023. Other artists on the list include Bloody Civilian who featured in the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Mavin Records' fast-rising star Bayyani, Singer and Tik Tok sensation Guchi, Eltee Skillz who scored a smash hit with his 2022 record 'ODG', and fast-rising act Khaid.

The six artists will be competing in a voting category for the Rookie of the Year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.