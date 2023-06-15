I would like to have Drake & J Hus on 'Declan Rice' remix - Odumodu Blvck

In a recent interview on The Dotty Show on Apple Music, Odumodu Blvck talked about his rise to mainstream success and his plans to take Hip Hop back to its glory days.

2023 has been a great year for Odumodu Blvck who released his hit single 'Declan Rice' which enjoyed impressive success. According to the rapper, the moment he put out the snippet, the track was excitedly received even by the football Declan Rice whom he named it after.

"I was playing it for my exec, Tizzy, and Tizzy was like, "This is a serious record." I said, "Yes. I know it's a serious record." God does give me that record. And I knew from the get-go when I put out the snippets. It was mad. Declan Rice commented everybody was going wild every day; comments, DMs, "Bro, when are you dropping this tune?" And when it came out, it did more than intended."

Following the success of 'Declan Rice' Odumodu Blvck has become of the fast-rising artists in Afrobeats whose music is adding much-needed complexity to the Hip Hop scene. The rapper tells The Dotty Show that he's nursing the ambition of a remix for which he's eyeing two international rap giants.

"Imagine having Drake and J Hus on Declan Rice remix, It's going to spin the world on its head," Odumodu Blvck says about his desire to have the UK and Canadian superstars on his record.