Here are 7 celebrity couples who have children together but have split up

But when this happens one can only hope that the children from the coupling are prioritised. Who are the celebrity couples that have called it quit but are focused on co-parenting?

While it may not always be rosy on the inside, see the list of former celebrity couples that are co-parenting below:

1) Queen Mercy Atang and Lord Lamba

Former Big Brother Naija star Queen Mercy and skitmaker Lord Lamba coupled and welcomed a baby girl named Princess Kielah in 2022. After they split up, Queen Mercy became engaged to and married her new partner, David Oyekanmi in 2024. Although Queen Mercy and Lord Lamba are currently in a custody battle for their daughter, the couple previously had a co-parenting arrangement set up.

2) Bolanle and Bunmi Ninalowo

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his ex-wife Bunmi were married for 16 years, before they split up in September 2023. The pair had two children during their marriage and back in November 2022, the actor revealed that he and his wife had to start their marriage afresh because of his infidelity. He noted that he had cheated on her multiple times and had to reclaim his marriage in a bid not to lose her. Ninalowo acknowledged that the split was painful, but necessary for the future.

3) Do2dtun and Taiwo

Popular media personality Oladotun Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, was married to Taiwo for 8 years, and during their marriage, they welcomed two girls. Their union came to an end after she sought a divorce on the grounds of alleged domestic violence and forced abortions. According to her post, they had come to a joint custody arrangement for their two children, but things took a negative turn after Do2dtun alleged that Taiwo refused to grant him access to their daughters.

4) Ireti and Patrick Doyle

Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle and her ex-husband Patrick Doyle were married for 14 years and had six children during their marriage. In 2023, the actress confirmed their split during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

5) Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

Actress Funke and Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz, were married between 2016 and 2022, during which they welcomed a pair of male twins. The split was announced via Bello's Instagram account stating that there had been issues in their marriage and that they had separated for three months before the eventual dissolution.

6) Basketmouth and Elsie

Basketmouth was married to Elsie for 12 years and they welcomed 3 children together. In 2022, they got a divorce and described the separation as an unavoidable situation.

He said, "After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.”

7) Sina Rambo and Heidi Korth

Singer Sina Rambo and his ex wife Heidi Korth were married between 2021 and 2023. They had their court wedding in October 2021, followed by their introduction ceremony in November. During their marriage, they welcomed a daughter.

