ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

OAP Dotun and estranged wife fight dirty online over children's custody

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He called her out on social media stating that she kept their children away from him.

OAP Dotun and his ex wife were married for 8 years [LindaIkeji'sblog]
OAP Dotun and his ex wife were married for 8 years [LindaIkeji'sblog]

Recommended articles

He began on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, alleging that she refused to grant him access to their daughters, stressing that he would fight back against her and her brother, Dbanj. Taking to his Instagram page, he dragged the singer again, claiming that he aided Taiwo in keeping their children from him, calling him wicked.

His post read, “You know how much I was there for you @iambangalee when you lost your son. You know the pain of losing a child, but you are now the instrument of discord and wickedness in mine. These are my kids, not yours. People don’t know why I am involving you so much, but don’t ever be the reason for someone’s unhappiness. You won’t make me happy, yet you and your family took my source of joy. The worst man you can fight is someone who is ready to die."

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Taiwo posted to her Instagram attesting that the OAP was lying and knows where his children are, and has access to them. She started by apologising to their daughters and her family members for the fact that their family matters have become public. She also extended her apologies to her brother D'banj for the way he had been portrayed by her ex-husband.

She said, "Firstly, I want to apologise to my daughters, I would have loved to remain silent to protect them and shield them from all this madness. I also want to apologise to my family members as well. Mummy and daddy, Emabinu. D’banj I am sorry for all this may have caused you. Dotun you have finally succeeded in making our private life public, which you know that I do not support."

Going on, she accused him of being deceitful to the general public, despite all the trauma she developed during their marriage. She then urged him to leave her brother out of their spat, stressing that D'banj was nothing but helpful to them during their tumultuous marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am not surprised at all because all you ever do is to be deceitful while entertaining people. STOP MISLEADING NIGERIANS!!! For 8 years I tolerated your sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and psychological abuse. I can never recover from the trauma and pain you caused me. How did you expect me to raise the girls in that type of environment? This is not Dapo’s battle!!! Leave him out! All he did was help and cover your shame as you couldn’t keep up with your responsibilities and you are here fighting with D’banj," she added.

Dotun and Taiwo Omotayo were married for 8 years, then their union came to an end after she sought a divorce on the grounds of alleged domestic violence and forced abortions. According to her post, they had come to a joint custody arrangement for their two children therefore he has access to them as previously agreed upon.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OAP Dotun and estranged wife fight dirty online over children's custody

OAP Dotun and estranged wife fight dirty online over children's custody

Vybz 94.5FM's 'Vybz Of Afrobeats' celebrates Chocolate City Music

Vybz 94.5FM's 'Vybz Of Afrobeats' celebrates Chocolate City Music

Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins

Davido tears into Samklef for posting the video of his wife and the twins

'A Weekend To Forget' grosses ₦37 million after 3 weeks in cinemas

'A Weekend To Forget' grosses ₦37 million after 3 weeks in cinemas

Wizkid and family emotional as his late mother is laid to rest

Wizkid and family emotional as his late mother is laid to rest

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

BBN star Diane Russet releases teaser for her latest series 'Dear Diane'

BBN star Diane Russet releases teaser for her latest series 'Dear Diane'

Africa Magic announces yet another intriguing drama series titled 'Moments'

Africa Magic announces yet another intriguing drama series titled 'Moments'

Shallipopi continues electrifying run with 'Things on Things' & 'Oscroh'

Shallipopi continues electrifying run with 'Things on Things' & 'Oscroh'

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and Chioma are parents once again, and this time to a cute pair of twins.

Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

Nigerian music star Oxlade was a student of LASU before he dropped out [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Oxlade dropped out of university because cultists disturbed him to join them

Mohbad was popularly known for his song KPK/Ko po ke (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Mohbad passed away 1 month ago, here is what has happened since then

Ayodeji 'AY' Makun made an ill mannered joke about Davido's private part during a recent show [Instagram/@aycomedian]

AY Makun apologises to Davido for joking about his 'small preek'