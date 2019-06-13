After many weeks of painting the town red with lots of activities including her traditional wedding and children day’s concert, Regina Daniel is back on set.

The actress is currently filming a new movie with the working title, ‘The enemy I know.’ Also on the movie set are Ken Erics, Jide Kosoko, Desmond Elliot, Tana Adelana, and Arole.

The movie is being filmed in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Regina is working with her mum, Rita Daniels on the movie project, which has Ozoemena Nwakile as the director.