Ireti Doyle confirms separation from Patrick Doyle

Babatunde Lawal

Their union has been in the news in the past few years. However, the couple has remained silent about their marital crisis...until now.

Patrick Doyle's Ireti Doyle [NairaLand]

Veteran Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle has confirmed the end of her marriage to veteran actor Patrick Doyle.

The actress revealed the information in a sit-down with Chude and said she was no longer married to Patrick, with whom she shares six children. "We are officially divorced," she confirmed.

The 55-year-old actor also corrected the rumour that she had her first child at 17, stating that it was at 19 and that she had no business being married at that time.

She said, “When you’re an adult, it’s not a life and death situation…there are some situations that are way beyond your control, the truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time, period! let’s not talk go to the choice of who I married."

Hinting at what may have caused their separation she said, “I can’t sacrifice my life in the alter of your imagination or your fantasy.”

The celebrity duo tied the knot in 2004.

Babatunde Lawal
