Ireti Doyle confirms separation from Patrick Doyle

The actress revealed the information in a sit-down with Chude and said she was no longer married to Patrick, with whom she shares six children. "We are officially divorced," she confirmed.

The 55-year-old actor also corrected the rumour that she had her first child at 17, stating that it was at 19 and that she had no business being married at that time.

She said, “When you’re an adult, it’s not a life and death situation…there are some situations that are way beyond your control, the truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time, period! let’s not talk go to the choice of who I married."

Hinting at what may have caused their separation she said, “I can’t sacrifice my life in the alter of your imagination or your fantasy.”