Sina Rambo welcomes baby girl with wife

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Korth.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 16, 2022, where he announced the big news.
"Baby Lola is here!!! Join me and welcome our sweet Lil 👼 Adelola Yohanna Merlyn Esther Adeleke 😍😍😍🌸💝💖💓 She is sooooo beautiful 🤩," he wrote.
Sina Rambo tied the knot with his wife back in 2021.
The private ceremony was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.
A few months later, the music star announced and shared photos of his newly built mansion in Lagos.
"NEW YARD! 🏠 👏 New year just started and God already showing off 🤣 2022 🎆," he captioned the photo.
Sina Rambo is a Nigerian singer, entertainer and performer.
He is the elder brother of popular singer B-Red and cousin to one of Africa's biggest music stars, Davido.
