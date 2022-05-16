RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sina Rambo welcomes baby girl with wife

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Sina Rambo and his wife [Instagram/SinaRambo]
Nigerian music star Sina Rambo and his wife [Instagram/SinaRambo]

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 16, 2022, where he announced the big news.

Recommended articles

"Baby Lola is here!!! Join me and welcome our sweet Lil 👼 Adelola Yohanna Merlyn Esther Adeleke 😍😍😍🌸💝💖💓 She is sooooo beautiful 🤩," he wrote.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Sina Rambo tied the knot with his wife back in 2021.

The private ceremony was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

A few months later, the music star announced and shared photos of his newly built mansion in Lagos.

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo and his bride [Instagram/SinaRambo]
Nigerian singer Sina Rambo and his bride [Instagram/SinaRambo] Pulse Nigeria

"NEW YARD! 🏠 👏 New year just started and God already showing off 🤣 2022 🎆," he captioned the photo.

Sina Rambo is a Nigerian singer, entertainer and performer.

He is the elder brother of popular singer B-Red and cousin to one of Africa's biggest music stars, Davido.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sina Rambo welcomes baby girl with wife

Sina Rambo welcomes baby girl with wife

With ‘Overdose’ Mavin Records is back to their all-star era

With ‘Overdose’ Mavin Records is back to their all-star era

On ‘Last Last’ Burna Boy sings about heartbreak in an appealing way

On ‘Last Last’ Burna Boy sings about heartbreak in an appealing way

Khalid is all set for the summer with his latest single ‘Skyline’

Khalid is all set for the summer with his latest single ‘Skyline’

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson and stylist drag each other over AMVCA dress debts

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson and stylist drag each other over AMVCA dress debts

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are legally married

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!

BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!

Trending

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife finally breaks silence, speaks against polygamy

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Davido celebrates 2nd daughter's birthday in grand style

Davido celebrates his second daughter on her fifth birthday [Instagram/LapluBella]