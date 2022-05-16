Sina Rambo welcomes baby girl with wife

"Baby Lola is here!!! Join me and welcome our sweet Lil 👼 Adelola Yohanna Merlyn Esther Adeleke 😍😍😍🌸💝💖💓 She is sooooo beautiful 🤩," he wrote.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Sina Rambo tied the knot with his wife back in 2021.

The private ceremony was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.

A few months later, the music star announced and shared photos of his newly built mansion in Lagos.

"NEW YARD! 🏠 👏 New year just started and God already showing off 🤣 2022 🎆," he captioned the photo.

Sina Rambo is a Nigerian singer, entertainer and performer.