Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces split from wife after 16 years

In a long and emotion-filled Instagram post, the actor, popularly known as Nino B, acknowledged the end of his marriage, stating irreconcilable differences as the reason. He called his current stage in life sad, but necessary. The comment section was turned off in the post, as he requested privacy at this time.

His caption read, "My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution. Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children! God bless all."

Nino poured his heart out in the lengthy caption, acknowledging the implication of their decisions on himself and his children. He also detailed that he had worked hard to avoid coming to this, but a divorce has become the only peaceful resolution.

He said, "Finally I accept the reality of the End to a Road! A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future! A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future. A sad reality I prayed, nurtured, and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all."

Going on he accepted defeat, reminding himself that each person's actions would always catch up to them, either good or bad. Nino also disclosed that he never wanted to be separated from the children that he loves so much. Unfortunately, his deepest fear has come true.

In his words, "May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case. In the end, we will all live with the consequences of our actions. Sad but real and true! Now I have to do and be better for the sake of the same children I fought so hard never to be separated from."

Back in November 2022, the actor revealed that he and his wife had to start their marriage afresh because of his infidelity. He noted that he had cheated on her multiple times and had to reclaim his marriage in a bid not to lose her.