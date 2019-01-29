Funke Akindele is back on Instagram as she shares first official photos since giving birth to twins.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 28, 2019, where she shared some photos. Trust us when we say Funke Akindele looks all set to jump back on set and make those amazing movies that we all love.

Funke Akindele welcomed a set of twins with her husband and veteran singer, JJC back in December 2018. A few weeks after, we got to see the couple pose together with their family for the first time.

Funke Akindele now a mother of twins

Actress Funke Akindele gave birth to twins in the United States of America back in December 2018. This is revealed in a social media post by Instablog9ja. According to the post, the babies touched down at Los Angeles on Friday, December 21, 2018.

Many reports have referred to some posts she makes on her Instagram a day after as evidence of this. On her Instastories, she starts with thankful thoughts directed at her god captured in really bold texts.

"Mo je oruko titun. Emi ti a da lewa Olohun. Ati fi oruko titun pe mi," her comment reads. The translation being "I now bear a new name. I, who was created in the likeness of God. "They now call me a new name."

Check out photo of Funke Akindele's husband, JJC and their adorable twins

The cutest photo you'd find on social media today is that of Funke Akindele's husband, JJC and their adorable twins. The veteran singer took to his Instagram page on Friday, January 11, 2019, where he posted a photo of their adorable as he took them on a walk. He went on to caption the photo with a prayer for fans.

"Isaiah 61:7 Instead of your shame you will have a double portion, And instead of humiliation they will shout for joy over their portion Therefore they will possess a double portion in their land, Everlasting joy will be theirs. #thankgoditsfriday #doublejoy ❤️ love you my queen 👑 @funkejenifaakindele ✊🏾Thanks for all the love and prayers 😘 May God answer your prayers 🙏 #pray&work2019 that’s the new hashtag," he wrote.