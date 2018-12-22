Actress Funke Akindele reportedly gives birth to twins in the United States of America.

This is revealed in a social media post by Instablog9ja. According to the post, the babies touched down at Los Angeles on Friday, December 21, 2018.

Many reports have referred to some posts she makes on her Instagram a day after as an evidence of this.

On her Instastories she starts with thankful thoughts directed at her god captured in really bold texts.

"Mo je oruko titun. Emi ti a da lewa Olohun.

"Ati fi oruko titun pe mi," her comment reads.

The translation being "I now bear a new name. I, who was created in the likeness of God.

"They now call me a new name."

What name could that be?

Funke Akindele responds with chunks of video bits where she is heard singing Christian worship songs in her Yoruba native tongue.

Her energy as noticed in the clips represent uncontainable excitement and much reason to be thankful.

On Twitter, she is already receiving congratulatory messages. One is from Nigerian public speaker Japhet Omojuwa.

Pulse has reached out to the actress to confirm reports concerning her new babies.