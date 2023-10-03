Do the proper thing - Mohbad's father requests DNA test for his grandson

The aggrieved parent had an interview with BBC Pidgin where he shed more light on his relationship with his son, the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba. When asked about his opinion on the trending question about running a DNA test on Liam, he stated that the proper thing should be done.

He said, “This thing has become a majority thing, not only in Nigeria. So they should do the proper thing at the proper time.”

This comes as a result of the insistent clamouring for the paternity test by people on social media, and the speculations that Mohbad's 24-year-old widow Omowunmi was unfaithful to the singer. This sparked a discourse online on the morality of the DNA requests; while some deemed it necessary others dubbed the request insensitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities like Iyabo Ojo and Mary Njoku have come to Omowunmi's defence, asking Nigerians to refrain from making such demands. They also encouraged people to focus on the ongoing fight towards justice for the late singer.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at 27 years old, and the news of his death rocked the core of the Nigerian entertainment scene. The sudden and mysterious circumstances behind his death warranted the call for an investigation into the cause. In response to that, the Nigeria police force launched an investigation into his death and dug his body from his grave to perform an autopsy.