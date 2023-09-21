ADVERTISEMENT
Police finally dig up Mohbad's body, autopsy to commence soon

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

One step forward towards discovering the truth about his death.

Mohbad's body is on its way to the coroners to be autopsied

This was announced via his official Twitter account today September 21, 2023. He also added that the corpse is set to be autopsied to determine the cause of his death.

The news has since been welcomed with joy as the general public sees it as a step closer to attaining justice for Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

In numerous videos posted to social media by bystanders, the police officers pulled up to the burial site to remove the coffin from the grave, after breaking it down. The video evidence shows the empty grave and the jubilation that followed.

Mohbad tragically passed away on September 12, 2023, to the sheer shock of Nigerians both home and abroad, throwing his fans and the entertainment industry into mourning. After his death, he was hurriedly buried the next day in Ikorodu and according to the late singer's father, Joseph Aloba, he was buried quickly because of Yoruba customs.

"In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive, that land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that is the only land I know him to have owned," he said.

Following Mohbad's death, videos proving his harassment and maltreatment in the hands of his former record label surfaced on the internet. In one particular damning video made by the singer himself in the past, he said Nigerians should hold his former boss, Naira Marley, responsible if he ever died.

Mohad also wrote a petition to the Nigerian police requesting protection for himself and his properties from Marlian Music, Sammy Larry and Marley himself.

Due to the turn of events after he died outraged Nigerians called for justice for the singer, demanding an autopsy and an investigation into his death. The Nigerian police soon swung into action and launched an investigation into Mohbad's passing.

The singer's team also arranged a candlelight procession and tribute concert, which will hold by 5 pm, Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

