BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Nurudeen Shotayo

The police promised to provide further details to the public as soon as results are available.

This was disclosed in a terse statement on the X, formerly Twitter, page of the NPF on the evening of Thursday, September 21, 2023.

"Mohbad: Autopsy Update. The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed. Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available," the police statement read.

This comes a few hours after the exhumation of Mohabd's body by men of the Nigerian police.

This is a major step toward unravelling the circumstances surrounding the death of the budding singer, whose demise has sparked a nationwide outrage as Nigerians both home and abroad demanded explanations from the authorities.

The singer died on September 12, 2023, and was surprisingly buried the next day without the necessary rites usually accorded deceased celebrities of his status.

Following Mohbad's death, videos proving his harassment and maltreatment in the hands of his former record label surfaced on the internet, which led to suspicions of foul play.

In one of such videos, he asked Nigerians to hold his former boss, Naira Marley, responsible if he ever died.

Though the late singer's father, Joseph Aloba, explained that Mohbad was quickly buried because of Yoruba customs, Nigerians insisted that an autopsy and investigation must be carried out to establish the cause of his death.

This made the Nigerian police swing into action by setting up an investigative team to get to the root of the matter.

