Stop asking for a DNA test - Mary Njoku defends Mohbad's widow Omowumi

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

What exactly does a paternity test have to do with Mohbad's passing, to be honest?

Mary Remmy Njoku questions Nigerians morality on the issue.
The thespian took to her Instagram beckoning Nigerians to seize their paternity test demands, calling it insensitive and pure evil to ask such of a grieving wife. She requested that everyone's focus be placed on attaining justice for the late singer, and that frustrating his family was not part of the cause.

Her post read, "Asking a mourning widow to submit her son for a DNA test is pure evil. Haba! She just lost a husband! lost a father to her child! lost her helper and protector of over 10 years! let her mourn in peace! if you can't support her don't add to her misery."

Going on, she questioned those demanding the DNA test for the couple's five-month-old son Liam, stressing that if the singer never questioned the baby's paternity they shouldn't either. Noting that the infant had nothing to do with Mohbad's death, she urged the clamourers to leave Omowunmi alone.

"Small money don enter now and we are asking for a DNA test, just because she isn't rich. If her husband did not doubt the paternity of his child, who are we to think otherwise? Abeg make una no let the dead para for una o! Don't frustrate his family!! Let's focus on getting #justiceformohbad. Let's leave his poor widow to raise the only blood legacy he left behind, his SON. Whom he loved very much. No be the pikin kill em papa. Focus on the adults, she continued.

Mohbad and his wife had over 10 years of history together, before he passed [Instagram/_c33why_]
Njoku's post comes in response to the agitations of some Nigerians in their bid to attain justice for Mohbad. In their quest to leave no stone unturned during the ongoing investigation, they have demanded that Mohbad's wife run a paternity test on the infant. However, Omowunmi has not responded to these agitations.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

