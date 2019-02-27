For the second time in less than 24 hours, Daniella Okeke has come for President Buhari and his supports after his victory in the just concluded election.

The actress who isn't really known to be a vocal celeb took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, where she made known her frustrations.

"I really don't understand how a reasonable person will vote Buhari ? I don't get it? And if u ask dem the only thing dey will say is, he is fighting corruption. Yet corruption in Nigeria has gone worse in the Last 4yrs... I guess datz why they removed the chief judge and replaced him with his person, so even if PDP go to court, they will still say APC won... Wat a Country NIGERIA WHICH WAY? #DANIELLAOKEKE," she wrote.

Something tells us Daniella Okeke can't even hide her feelings over the result of the general elections which saw President Buhari retain his seat.

Less than 24 hours after the Buhari was announced the winner of the presidential elections, Daniella Okeke had taken to her Instagram to lament about the outcome of the elections.

Daniella Okeke wants out, says she's done with Nigeria

Apparently, some people aren't impressed with some of the election results released so far in the general elections, and Daniella Okeke is one of them who also feels so, making her desire to leave the country. This might sound hilarious to some people while others might also take it seriously but the voluptuous actress made her frustrations and desires known via her Instagram page on Monday, February 25, 2019.

In her posts, she said she was fed up with the country and was ready to relocate to another nation. She even went on to openly appeal to any man with a foreign passport to come and marry her.

"I NEED A NEW CITIZENSHIP AM REALLY TIRED OF NIGERIA 💛💚 PLS WHO WILL MARRY ME? RED OR BLUE PASSPORT OR ANY OTHER COLOR BUT DEFINITELY NOT GREEN... 😡😡 AM UPSET.. #DANIELLAOKEKE," she captioned one of the photos.

