One video that is certainly going to trend on social media for a while will be that of singer, Davido playing the drum during a church service held in Asaba.

The music star took to his Instagram page late on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, where he shared the video.

In the video, a visibly talented Davido can be spotted playing the drums at the church service with so much ease.

"Praise and worship in Asaba !! ❤️❤️," he captioned the video.

This is one of the latest videos shared by the music star since his return to social media after a three months break.

Davido recently released his latest single 'Fem' which has since shattered so many records on various streaming platforms.

In its first week, a music video for the song surpassed five million views within the first week of release.