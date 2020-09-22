On September 10, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido's latest single, 'FEM' was released. In its first week, a music video for the song surpassed five million views within the first week of release. Thereby, it surpassed Davido's previous record with 'Blow My Mind.'

But more interestingly, according to Nigeria's premier charting system, Turntable Charts, 'FEM' has since shattered a number of records. First, it became the song that topped all its charts including top streaming charts, top airplay charts, top TV airplay charts, top Triller charts, top iTunes charts and top Shazam charts.

On YouTube, Davido also had more than 1.02 million unique views from Nigeria alone within one week. That record has only been surpassed by Burna Boy with 1.12 million views.