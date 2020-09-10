Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has returned to social media, months after absence.

The music star took to his Twitter and Instagram pages on Thursday, September 10, 2020, where he shared his first tweet and post since June.

"To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, dey don’t understand your grace, dey don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have..we say #FEM!" he tweeted.

He went on to share a link to his latest single, Fem.

Davido's latest tweet and Instagram post are coming months after he took a surprise break from his social media accounts.

The last time the music star shared a post was back in June.

He had announced that he was changing his phone number and advises those trying to reach him to restrain from doing so.

Twitter has been reacting since the music star returned to social media.