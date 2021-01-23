Former housemate of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ike Onyema has reflected on why his last relationship failed.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, January 23, 2021, where he briefly tweeted about the reason he is single.

"#IamSingleBecause I showed more love in 2020 than I ever got back and I’m alright with that," he tweeted.

It is no news that Ike was in a relationship with fellow housemate and winner of the fourth season of BBNaija, Mercy.

However, their relationship has been met with several brick walls.

From claiming to be single in the early hours of Jan 1, Mercy and Ike surprised fans in April, when they announced that they will be premiering their reality TV show 'Mercy and Ike,' a spin-off focusing on their lives and romance.

For many observers and critics, the show was an avenue to see if the fire in their relationship was still in burning.

However, things appeared to be rosy as the two were spotted together during Mercy's famous 27th birthday party.

The couple partied with close friends and at some point, Ike stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it had an engagement ring.

Things took a different turn on Tuesday, November 3, when Mercy hinted about being married and done with Ike.

According to her, she's now married and things with Ike ended months ago even before her now famous birthday party.