The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has confirmed that she is now married.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, while answering questions from fans about her relationship with boyfriend, Ike.

According to her, she's now married and things with Ike ended months ago even before her now famous birthday party.

A nosy fan asking Mercy Eke about her marital status [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

Mercy Eke confirms that she is now married [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke]

"My dear sh*t was over two months ago, even before my birthday. I don't know why they are still not contented with their stripper bae. I'm happy with Mr H. Will be speaking on this real soon," she said.

Mercy Eke says relationship with Ike ended months ago [LIB]

The identity of Eke's new man is yet to be known.

Eke's latest posts are coming on the heels of the rumours that her relationship with Ike had crashed.

The celebrity couple spent the better part of the Monday, shading each other on their social media platforms.

It is no news that Mercy Eke and Ike hit it off with their relationship during their stay at the Big Brother house. [Instagram/OfficialMercyEke] [Instagram/IamIkeOnyeama]

For many fans, they will be shocked at the way the reality TV stars pretended to be still together during her 27th birthday.

The couple partied with close friends and at some point, Ike stepped out and presented her with a little box that looked like it had an engagement ring.

Eke and Ike became an item after their time during the fourth season of Big Brother Naija.