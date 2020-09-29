Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ike, has penned down a cute note to celebrate his bae and winner of the reality show's fourth season, Mercy Eke on her birthday.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, where he penned down a very cute note for the birthday celebrant.

"Hey birthday girl 🎁, you are the most gorgeous girl I have ever met with the sweetest soul😇. The best sight in the world is to look at you smile. From the day you walked into my life, you’re all I think about. Your my peace and I can’t believe you’re mine," he wrote.

Ike went on to write about how he hopes his plans for Eke's birthday will bring smiles to her face forever.

"But even more than that, you are such an amazing, sexy woman. I thank God every day for US. I'm honored to be your boyfriend and I wouldn’t want this any other way. You’re the love of my Life💯❤️"

It is no news that Mercy Eke and Ike hit it off with their relationship during their stay at the Big Brother house.

"I hope what I've got planned for your Birthday brings many smiles on your face that last a lifetime!"

Happy birthday to Eke from all of us at Pulse.

