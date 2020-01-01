The winner of the last edition of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke says she is single and not searching.

The reality TV star made this known via her Snapchat page on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. In a short but direct post, the beautiful reality star announced her arrival into the singlehood association.

"Single not searching," she wrote.

Okay guys, calm down before we all explode with questions about her love story with former housemate, Ike. We also wonder what might have gone wrong with their beautiful relationship.

However, we cannot jump into conclusions as this might just be another celebrity trying to seek the attention of her teaming fans or just maybe she has something special she would be revealing in the nearest future.

Recall that after her exit from the house, Mercy revealed that what she shared with Ike was special.

Mercy's special relationship with Ike...

Responding to questions during a press briefing on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the video vixen revealed her true feelings towards fellow housemate, Ike.[Pulse]

Responding to questions during a press briefing on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the video vixen revealed her true feelings towards fellow housemate, Ike. Speaking further, Mercy stressed that the lowest moment in the house was when Ike was evicted in the 13th week after spending a total of 92 days in the BBNaija Pepper Dem house.

“My lowest moment in the BBNaija house was when Ike was evicted and my highest moment was when I was announced the winner of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem,” Mercy stated.

Mercy and Ike were the first open couple in the BBNaija 2019 house [Twitter/BigBroNaija]

While still basking in the euphoria of her victory, Mercy said she was short of words when the host of the show announced her as the winner of Season 4 of BBNaija. She went on to say she’s grateful for the organisers of the reality TV show and thankful to all the housemates, her family, and fans that stood by her even when she displayed her other side.