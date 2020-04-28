Big Brother Naija reality stars, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema recently premiered their reality TV show, a spin-off focusing on their lives and romance post the critically acclaimed 2019 show.

Excitingly, fans who missed the Sunday premiere can catch up on all the drama on Showmax as the show is towing the straight to streaming style to ensure fans don't miss out on all the action.

The lovebirds announced 'Mercy and Ike' in April to impressive reaction and premiered on April 26,2020 on Africa Magic Showcase DStv Ch151.