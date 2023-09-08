ADVERTISEMENT
Bam Bam and Teddy A celebrate their 5th traditional wedding anniversary

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

5 years down the line and they're evidently still in love. We're here for it.

Bam Bam and Teddy A 's traditional wedding took place 5 years ago [Instagram/IamTeddyA]
Teddy A took to his official Instagram page to celebrate the joyous occasion by posting a cute video of them both. The adorable video showed a sweet moment between the couple during a photoshoot of sorts, slow dancing with one another. The lovestruck Teddy A showered his wife with kisses who in turn giggled.

Tagging his wife as a collaborator in the post, he captioned the post, "Happy 5th Tradiversary baby @bammybestowed. #BamTeddy #BamTeddy5yrsStrong." Bam Bam and Teddy A had their traditional ceremony at her parents' hometown in Ibese, Ilaro, Ogun State on September 7, 2019.

Their love story began in the third season of Big Brother Naija in 2018 where they met. Bam bam noted that at first, he looked like the kind of man parents would warn against.

According to both parties, their relationship in the show initially began as a strategy to win the grand prize, but over time they developed real feelings for one another. Even after they were both evicted from the show, their relationship continued to bloom and before they knew it, they had dated for over a year.

Teddy A and BamBam during their time in the house
Teddy A and BamBam during their time in the house ece-auto-gen

In August 2019 after two weeks of fighting between the two, Teddy A popped the question after an elaborate rouse and she said yes. She announced the engagement on her Instagram page shortly after and the news was welcomed with joy by their fans.

Then in November 2019, they tied the knot in an elaborate destination wedding held in Dubai and the glamourous affair was attended by fellow celebrities.

The couple on their wedding day
The couple on their wedding day Bam Bam and Teddy A Instagram/ Bellanaijaweddings

The couple welcomed their first child on March 5, 2020, a girl named Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan and Teddy A announced the good news via his Twitter that day. Their family of three soon became a family of four after they welcomed their second daughter Akorede Maya Adenibuyan to the world in 2022.

Bam Bam, Teddy A and their kids
Bam Bam, Teddy A and their kids Pulse Nigeria

Happy Tradiversary to the happy couple.

