'You reminded me of the people parents warned us to be wary of' - Bam Bam talks about meeting Teddy A for the 1st time

Bam Bam and Teddy A were thrown several interesting questions about their relationship. It was interesting to watch the chemistry between the couple.

First, we asked what Bam Bam's impression was when she saw Teddy A for the first time.

Pulse Nigeria

"When I saw you in the house I was like this is the typical kind of person our parents used to warn us about...problem...danger. But look at me now," she said stroking her belly bump.

The couple also talked about how their first date went, which according to Bam Bam, was one of the most memorable moments of her life.

Bam Bam described her husband as being protective, principled and very annoying.

When asked what Bam Bam does that annoys him the most, Teddy A said his wife's passive-aggressive nature which reminds him of his mum.

Pulse Nigeria

As we continued to ask the celebrity couple more questions about their relationship, we wanted to know what Bam Bam felt was Teddy A's greatest achievement.

"I believe one of his greatest achievements is holding the family down. I wouldn't want to mention the other one because it is still cooking," she said.

Teddy A said the three things he loves most about their relationship include his closeness to God, his wife's ambitions and just being with his wife.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They are expecting their second child together in a few months.

Bam Bam and Teddy A welcomed their first child back in 2020.