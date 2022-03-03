RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You reminded me of the people parents warned us to be wary of' - Bam Bam talks about meeting Teddy A for the 1st time

Odion Okonofua

Teddy A says Bam Bam made his spiritual life grow after they became a couple.

Reality TV stars Bam Bam, Teddy A and their daughter [Instagram/BammyBestowed]
Reality TV stars Bam Bam, Teddy A and their daughter [Instagram/BammyBestowed]

Nigerian reality TV stars Teddy A and Bam Bam were guests on Pulse's 'Fun Facts' Valentine's Day edition where they got to talk about their marriage, starting a family and relationship.

Bam Bam and Teddy A were thrown several interesting questions about their relationship. It was interesting to watch the chemistry between the couple.

First, we asked what Bam Bam's impression was when she saw Teddy A for the first time.

Reality TV stars Teddy A and Bam Bam [Instagram/BammyBestowed]
Reality TV stars Teddy A and Bam Bam [Instagram/BammyBestowed] Pulse Nigeria

"When I saw you in the house I was like this is the typical kind of person our parents used to warn us about...problem...danger. But look at me now," she said stroking her belly bump.

The couple also talked about how their first date went, which according to Bam Bam, was one of the most memorable moments of her life.

Bam Bam described her husband as being protective, principled and very annoying.

When asked what Bam Bam does that annoys him the most, Teddy A said his wife's passive-aggressive nature which reminds him of his mum.

Reality TV star Bam Bam and her hubby Teddy A [Instagram/BammyBestowed]
Reality TV star Bam Bam and her hubby Teddy A [Instagram/BammyBestowed] Pulse Nigeria

As we continued to ask the celebrity couple more questions about their relationship, we wanted to know what Bam Bam felt was Teddy A's greatest achievement.

"I believe one of his greatest achievements is holding the family down. I wouldn't want to mention the other one because it is still cooking," she said.

Teddy A said the three things he loves most about their relationship include his closeness to God, his wife's ambitions and just being with his wife.

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They are expecting their second child together in a few months.

Bam Bam and Teddy A welcomed their first child back in 2020.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.

Odion Okonofua

