The favorite #BBNaija lovebirds shut down the city of Dubai for their wedding and your favorite celebrities showed up in their best.

Celebrity couple, Tope Adenibuyan addressed as Teddy A and Bamike Olawunmi, who is also addressed as Bam Bam celebrated their nuptials on Saturday, November 16 in a stunning ceremony. The couple's outfit was designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Place Empire while Bam Bam's dresses were styled by Medlin Boss.

Bam Bam' gave us the cindarella vibe in her lovely wedding gown designed by Toyin Lawani [Instagram/ Bam Bam] Instagram/ Bam Bam

The event which held at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel in Dubai was one of the reasons almost everyone vacated Lagos for us. The wedding ceremony had quite a large number of celebrities in attendance and they did 'slay.

ALSO READ: BBNaija ex-housemates turn up for Bambam and Teddy A's traditional wedding

From the ex-BB Naija housemates, stylists and Nollywood stars, here are some of the amazing looks we spotted at #BamTeddy2019.

The hype queen, Tomike Alayande fulfilled her bridesmaid duties in this lovely outfit.

Actor, Alex Ekubo came through dripping in David Wej suit and trust Swanky Jerry to do justice to the styling.

No Swanky, No styling! Celebrity Stylist, Swanky Jerry came through with the Arabian drip and we can spot the details.

We absolutely love the ruffles and pleats in Toni Tones' dress, designed by Lanre DaSilva.

We can't get enough of Ike as he gave us style goal with the Arabian feel in his lovely suit.

Mimi Yina, popularly addressed as Medlin Boss serve chic and classy style at #BamTeddy2019

Looking for extra? Google Toyin Lawani. She sure knows how stand out at every occasion and she achieved that at #BamTeddy2019.

Spot the details on Omashola's suit! We can't get enough of this look, designed by Tiannah's Place Empire.

#BBNaija Pepperdem winner, Mercy came with the bang as usual and she was styled by Swanky Jerry.

Elozonam was the non-conformist that stole everyone's attention at the wedding in his lovely suit.

Ifu Ennada came with the sass and we love it!

Actress, Belinda Effah is such a diva in this lovely outfit and we're rooting for this look.

Nancy Isime has a way off adding some 'sass' to her simple looks which is so stylish.