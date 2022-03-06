RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Teddy A and Bam Bam welcome their 2nd child

The couple welcome their second child together.

Reality TV stars Bam Bam, Teddy A and their daughter [Instagram/BammyBestowed]
Reality TV stars Bam Bam, Teddy A and their daughter [Instagram/BammyBestowed]

Former Big Brother Naija housemates Teddy A and Bam Bam have welcomed their second child together.

Bam Bam took to her Instagram pages on Sunday, March 6, 2022, where she announced the arrival of their child.

"Akorede Maya Adenibuyan 03:03:2022 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖," she captioned the photo of their newborn baby.

Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their child.

This is coming weeks after the couple revealed that they were expecting their second child.

In a recent chat with Pulse, the celebrity couple talked about their marriage, relationship and how they've been able to grow as a family.

The couple also talked about how their first date went, which according to Bam Bam, was one of the most memorable moments of her life.

Bam Bam described her husband as being protective, principled and very annoying.

When asked what Bam Bam does that annoys him the most, Teddy A said his wife's passive-aggressive nature which reminds him of his mum.

Reality TV stars Teddy A and Bam Bam [Instagram/BammyBestowed]
Reality TV stars Teddy A and Bam Bam [Instagram/BammyBestowed] Pulse Nigeria

Bam Bam and Teddy A became an item after their stint at the third season of Big Brother Naija. It didn't come as a surprise when the couple decided to tie the knot in 2019.

They welcomed their first child back in 2020.

They had a very beautiful wedding ceremony in Dubai which was attended by friends and family of the couple.

