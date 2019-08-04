Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Bamike Olawunmi otherwise known as Bambam and Tope Adenibuyan popularly known as Teddy A are engaged.

Bambam shared the good news on her Instagram page on Sunday, August 4, 2019, with a picture of the engagement ring in her finger.

The reality TV stars came to limelight during the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija, where they developed interest in each other and are now set to tie the knots.

In June, Bambam expressed her undying love for Teddy A in a birthday message that was shared on her Instagram page with hints that the lovers are set to take their relationship to the next level.

She wrote: Hey handsome(I love that I make you blush)🙃🥰, Happy birthday Papi, The world is blessed to have a rare beautiful soul as yourself. It’s truly been a journey we both have been on, one many may never ever understand. You are hard working fierce, resilient, stubborn! 😅consistent yet soo soo tender. My gentle giant, as I so often call you… loving you makes me happy, the world ain’t seen nothing yet, they ain’t fully ready for your manifestation.

“My heart, my oxygen, my passion I love you daily and truly and will remain your ride or die, your Queen and your favorite song. Happy birthday my king… ❤️ @iamteddya can we start cashing in already, unbuilt empires await us😋💋 #happyalphamaleday #TAB #teddyabirthday @iamteddya.”

Congratulations to Bambam and Teddy A from all of us at Pulse.