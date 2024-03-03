ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Timeline of Mr Ibu's blood clot illness that cost him his leg and life

Samson Toromade

The actor died after months of treatment for clotting of blood in one of his legs.

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor enjoyed a stellar Nollywood career as one of the industry's funniest actors [Instagram/@realmribu]
John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor enjoyed a stellar Nollywood career as one of the industry's funniest actors [Instagram/@realmribu]

Nollywood actor, John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor, has died after a protracted illness that put him in the public spotlight in the final months of his life.

Recommended articles

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, announced that the comedian died of a cardiac arrest, according to his manager, Don Single Nwuzor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian public was largely unaware of Mr Ibu's health issues until he shared a video of himself celebrating his 62nd birthday inside a hospital room.

In the video, the actor was wearing a hospital gown, visibly in discomfort with a swollen left leg, as his family sang him a birthday song.

Before cutting his birthday cake, the ill actor said a short prayer, including praying for peace. His condition worried fans who flooded the comment section with prayers for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after his birthday post, the actor and his family posted another video asking for help to sort out his medical bills.

The actor said he'd been sick for weeks and doctors had suggested the amputation of his leg to save his life. "If they cut off my leg, where will I go to? I don't want my leg to be cut off," he said.

His family said the cash donations would help him fly abroad for better treatment, as he'd been ill on and off for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Ibu's family announced in late October he had received a lot of help from the public and had gone through five successful surgeries.

The family also expressed hope he would be stable enough to fly abroad for further treatment.

Mr Ibu's family announced in November that doctors had to amputate one of the actor's legs after two additional surgeries, in a bid to save his life.

It was an outcome that was received with sadness by the actor's fans who had hoped he responded well enough to treatment to avoid the fate he didn't want.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This development has been hard on us all but we've had to accept it as Daddy's new reality to keep him alive," his family said.

Mr Ibu acted in more than 200 Nollywood films [AMVCA]
Mr Ibu acted in more than 200 Nollywood films [AMVCA] Pulse List: 5 Nollywood actors who have dabbled in music Pulse Nigeria

The family further noted that the actor was still delicate and needed all the assistance he could get from Nigerians.

In a final official update on his health issues, Mr Ibu's family noted that he was suffering from "constant clotting of the blood in his leg (diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges," not diabetes as rumoured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family also clarified that only one of his legs was amputated, not both of them, as was reported on social media. The first amputation didn't completely correct his health predicament so doctors had to amputate the same leg further.

The family also noted he wasn't flown out of the country as initially planned because doctors determined that he wasn't fit to fly.

Mr Ibu will be missed [Instagram/@realmribu]
Mr Ibu will be missed [Instagram/@realmribu] Pulse Nigeria

With no further updates from the family for over two months, news of Mr Ibu's death on March 2 came as a rude shock for many of his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the hours following the announcement of his death, one of Nollywood's most popular comedians has received posthumous plaudits for his onscreen career which spanned 40 years.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema delivers iconic performance at the 2024 BRIT Awards

Rema delivers iconic performance at the 2024 BRIT Awards

SZA beats Burna Boy, Asake to 2024 BRIT Awards [See Full Winners List]

SZA beats Burna Boy, Asake to 2024 BRIT Awards [See Full Winners List]

Timeline of Mr Ibu's blood clot illness that cost him his leg and life

Timeline of Mr Ibu's blood clot illness that cost him his leg and life

Celebrating the legacy of Mr Ibu with 7 movies that defined his career

Celebrating the legacy of Mr Ibu with 7 movies that defined his career

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu died after cardiac arrest

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu died after cardiac arrest

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

Tears flow as late Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri is buried in Osun

Tears flow as late Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri is buried in Osun

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu passes away months after losing his leg

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu passes away months after losing his leg

Roman DC excites on his latest 'Bella' off the 'Rome' EP

Roman DC excites on his latest 'Bella' off the 'Rome' EP

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

429972959 773437077993531 1215878920543941093 n

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi defeats Laide Bakare in boxing match

Ayra Starr studied international relations in a 3 year course.

It was like secondary school - Ayra Starr describes her university experience

Pasuma and his mother [Peoplesgazette]

I had to let her go - singer Pasuma opens up about losing his mother