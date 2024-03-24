Veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor dies after battle with kidney disease

The actor, famous for his comical roles, passed away after a protracted battle with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke.

The tragic news of Muonagor's death hit the internet on the evening of Sunday, March 24, 2024.

This is coming barely one week after a video circulated online showing the 61-year-old actor lying still in bed, requesting financial aid to support his kidney transplant.

Sitting next to the Nollywood legend was a fellow actor, Kingsley Orji, who pleaded on his behalf.

According to Orji, the kidney disease had caused speech impairment for the ailing actor, and they decided to bring him home from the hospital due to a lack of funds.

Orji had earlier revealed that Muonagor had been battling diabetes and stroke, with the latter causing paralysis in his leg.

Pulse Nigeria

In a social media post last November, Muonagor's cousin, Hon Tony Muonagor, posted a picture of him sitting next to the ailing actor on a hospital bed, stating that he wants the public to know the situation with his relative.

He later went into details of how the Nollywood legend had been battling kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke. He said though Muonagor had been managing his diabetes over the years and living his life, he was undergoing weekly dialysis at the time of the post.