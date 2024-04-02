7 Nigerian celebrities who passed away between January and March 2024

We are now four months into 2024 and we have lost some unforgettable icons. The Nigerian entertainment industry has suffered a large blow within the past three months with the death of some of its most cherished treasures, and saying goodbye to them has been hard.

These celebrities brought light to our screens and joy to our hearts and now, we sadly have to say goodbye.

Here are 7 Nigerian celebrities who died in the first quarter of 2024:

1.Deji Aderemi, aka Olofa Ina

Veteran actor, Deji Aderemi, fondly known as Olofa Ina, died on January 4, 2024 at the age of 73 after battling an undisclosed illness. Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun, announced the news via his Instagram page. The actor was born on May 15, 1950, and formed an acting group called the Olofa Ina Theatre Group in 1972 before beginning his career in film in 1980.

2. Jimi Solanke

Nollywood actor and dramatist, Jimi Solanke, passed away on February 5, 2024 at age 81 after a brief illness. According to reports, he had been in and out of the hospital since December 2023 and passed away while being transported from his rural home in Ipara Remo, Ogun State, to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan. The veteran actor, who was born in 1942, began his artistic journey in the Orisun Theatre Group, founded by Wole Soyinka back in 1961 and featured in films like Kongi’s Harvest, Sango, Shadow Parties, amongst others.

3. Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe

Actress and media personality Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe was fondly known for her role as Segi in the show Basi and Company, a sitcom that ran on NTA. She sadly died on February 7, 2024, after battling cancer. Her passing was announced by Shaibu Husseini, the executive director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

4. Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, aka Sisi Quadri

Sisi Quadri rose to fame for his electric personality in films and was popularly known for his roles in the 2004 film, Seniyan Seranko and Ebudola in 2020 amongst others. He also recently starred in the new Netflix original, Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre. He sadly passed away on March 1, 2024, at the age of 44 after battling an undisclosed illness.

5. John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu

Beloved comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, sadly died at age 62 on March 2, 2024, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The actor passed away while at the Evercare Hospital in Lagos. Before his death, Mr Ibu underwent two amputations on one of his legs after suffering from an illness that required seven surgeries in total to save his life.

6.Ikechukwu Nnandi, aka Andy Best

Nollywood producer Andy Best was said to have battled a prolonged ailment and was confirmed dead at a private clinic in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on March 19, 2024. The news was confirmed by the convener of the Best of Nollywood Awards (BON), Seun Oloketuyi, on March 19, 2024.

7. Amaechi Muonagor

Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, was born on August 20, 1962, and died on March 24, 2024, at age 61 after battling a kidney disease. He also suffered from diabetes for over 10 years, kidney failure, and a stroke which led to partial paralysis.

