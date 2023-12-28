ADVERTISEMENT
Davido vs Burna Boy and 4 other celebrity boxing matches we would pay to watch

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Settling scores on social media? No. Putting boxing gloves on, yes! People would pay good money to see these stars go head to head.

Davido Vs Burna boy and 4 other celebrity matches we'd love to see

Step right up, folks! Let's delve into potential boxing showdowns that could deliver premium "Knockout Entertainment."

Portable and Charles Okocha have only just recently shown us that a celebrity boxing match can be entertaining with no bad blood.

Now picture your favourite stars not just dazzling on the screen but stepping into the squared circle. Here are five pairs of celebrities we would love to see go in the ring.

Let's get ready to rumble! A boxing match between these two would definitely have their stans racing to purchase tickets to view. It could even be argued as the potential fight of the decade. Why? Simple answer: Beef.

The relationship between these two stars has been pretty fickle since 2020 and social media users claim Davido reportedly threw shade at Burna Boy in his song Fem which translates to "Shut up."

His line, "O boy, you don dey do too much, small talk you don dey look who talk, fem…Then Odogwu say we ‘Like To Party’ just call me...” did not go unnoticed by fans. Later that year, videos of a riled-up Davido leaving a Ghanaian club surfaced, and claims stated that he got into a brawl with Burna Boy.

Now, there were no videos of said brawl, but imagine being able to watch them dodge and throw punches in an actual ring. Wouldn't that be something?

They reportedly had a brawl before, but it'd be fun to witness in a controlled setting

A boxing match between these two former Big Brother Naija rivals would definitely be one for the books.

It's no secret these two realty TV stars have had beef since their days in the house back in 2019 when they got into a heated argument. This intense argument led to Tacha's disqualification from the show, and at the end of that season, Mercy Eke won the grand prize. Fast-foward to 2023 when the All Stars season ended and 22-year-old Ilebaye won against Eke, Tacha was quick to tweet her support for Ilebaye.

However some say this tweet, "Are we clearrr now!!!??? Point proven yeees!!!??" was directed at Eke's loss.

Clearly, these two have a score to settle and wouldn't it be epic to see them step into the ring for an epic showdown?

Tacha and Mercy's fight in the house.

It would be grand to see two of Nigeria's top music icons and business gurus battle it out in the ring: Team Mavin vs Team YBNL. Fans would pour in by the hundreds to witness this match and watch these two contest for the belt.

Though there seems to be no more beef between the two stars, boy would it be a sight to see!

Olamide and Don Jazzy

Yes, we know that there's no bad blood between these two greats, but we know their fanbases are always butting heads on social media. So picture this, a battle to determine the Greatest of All Time between Wizkid and Davido, roughing it out in the ring in front of their adoring fans. Who will be the G.O.A.T?

Maybe this would settle the never ending beef between Wizkid FC and 30BG once and for all, Don't you think?

A battle of the FCs

It'd be quite a sight to see Big Brother Naija men Adekunle and Pere go head to head in a ring to settle their dispute from the house.

During their time in the All Stars house, they got into an argument over a misunderstanding while preparing for their film-making wager. Adekunle was displeased with the direction for the task, and they butted heads over other head of house games in the house after that.

The fans of these two men would pay good bucks to see them swing at each other, as they did not get to see that during the show.

Adekunle and Pere butt heads over the Head of House game.
