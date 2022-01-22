Top 7 times Davido and Wizkid showed each other love in public

From the unpopular “proper show, proper venue” row, to the Twitter exchanges, the rumoured fight in Dubai and the post-Made In Lagos beef resumption, we’ve had some headlining moments.

But we’ve also had some proper exhibition of love between both artists. And here are some of those great moments.

1.) ‘Dami Duro’ video

Wizkid is the greatest act of his generation, and Davido has always been vocal about his admiration for the Starboy boss. In his video for ‘Dami Duro,’ Wizkid made a missable cameo. But word on the street says that at the shoot, both artists enjoyed each other’s company and shared some banter.

2.) Remy Martin show in 2015

On December 3, 2015, Remy Martin hosted At The Club at the Ocean View, Victoria Island, Lagos. Wizkid and Davido were scheduled to perform alongside Yemi Alade and other acts. Davido was performing when he called Wizkid on stage.

It was their first performance together in three years.

3.) Spesh picture

Pulse Nigeria

In 2013, Wizkid and Davido boarded the same flight to an event in North America. Davido was billed to perform Nigeria’s first theatre show of the modern era in New York, while Wizkid was headed to Canada. Special Spesh posted a picture of both artists together on the flight.

They went to the club together, but that run ended in the infamous “proper show, proper venue” row, which was explained by Davido’s show promoter, Osita Ugeh, during a chat with Pulse in 2021.

4.) Davido on Olisa’s show

While Davido was on The Truth by the OG, Olisa Adibua following that row to speak his truth, he did show Wizkid a lot of love.

5.) 2017: Davido performs at Wizkid’s show

In 2017, we heard murmurs that the on again, off again bromance had once again been turned on. But fans went berserk when they saw Davido perform at Wizkid’s show at the end of the year. Bear in mind that both tried to record an album and go on tour together, but it didn’t work out.

6.) Wizkid performs at Davido’s show

When the first happened, it had to be reciprocated and it was.

7.) Hugging it out