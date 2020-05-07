Wizkid and Davido are two of the biggest stars of their generation. Over the past 10 years, they have amassed fans, wealth, racked up awards and momentary episodes of petty to ugly rivalry. In earnest, this rivalry is mostly fueled by their respective fan bases that is constantly at loggerheads with each other.

In every part of the world, the two biggest entities in any field will often find themselves at warring ends of a spectrum. The war is usually fueled by competition that spills over. In the case of Davido and Wizkid, both men have outgrown their rivalry an petty episodes of competition, but their fan bases have not.

When Davido announced that his third album, A Better Time would be released in July 2020, Wizkid FC saw it as a deliberate act to compete with Wizkid for some reason. The same weekend, Terri, a young artist signed to Wizkid's Starboy had released his debut EP, Afro Series and it had been significantly pushed by the size, loyalty and intensity of Wizkid FC.

The antics of Wizkid FC boiled over to a point where Davido reacted angrily to one member of the clan with some extreme expletives. Since then, the antics have not stopped - in fact, they have intensified. As Davido continues to announce details from his upcoming album, Wizkid FC continues to attack him with venom and thoughtless hate.

Earlier this morning, Davido still had to decry another member of Wizkid FC with another round of expletives. The fan had randomly replied "F**k you" to a tweet where Davido announced his collaboration with R2Bees member, Mugeez. Nonetheless, Davido continues to announce details from his upcoming album.

#DavidoDay Vs. #NoDeyCopyWizkidFC

The latest of those details reveals that Speroach would serve as Executive Producer for A Better Time. While that has been going on, #DavidoDay has become a trending topic on Twitter NG - presumably promoted by Davido's fans to promote their fave. What followed was another trend by Wizkid FC #NoDeyCopyWizkidFC.

From the look of things, Wizkid FC feels Davido's fans are copying Wizkid by floating their own hashtag to celebrate their own fave. As at 10:19 am on May 7, 2020, #DavidoDay has 73,700 tweets while #NoDeyCopyWizkidFC has over 20,000 thousands tweets. Both hashtags have been trading places within the top 5 trends on Twitter NG.

