Portable beats Charles Okocha in celebrity boxing match

The match held on Wednesday December 27, 2023 at Landmark Beach in Lagos state with fans cheering in the crowd. Portable represented the blue corner and was dressed in a blue boxing gear, while Okocha was dressed in red gear.

In the videos circulating on social media, Okocha was seen trying to dodge Portable's jabs and punches to no avail as Portable continued to swing, landing hit after hit on him. However, Okocha was able to throw Portable off, landing him on his back. But Portable quickly recovered and continued his barrage of Punches. The referee was seen separating the two on intervals to ensure a fair game.

After about 40 minutes and four solid rounds of exchanging jabs and punches, the Zazu singer defeated his opponent. In another clip, the spectators were heard chanting Portables signature slang "Wahala, Wahala, Wahala" in anticipation that he will be declared winner.

After deliberation, the host stepped into the ring declared Portable the winner.

After the announcement was made, the lights flickered and crowd cheered in support of the singer, whom at that point was on his knees in gratitude. In a show of good sportsmanship, Okocha gave Portable a firm handshake and a smile. Portable walked around the ring, gallantly showing off his newly won championship belt, as the crowd cheered.