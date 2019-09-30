Since her disqualification on Friday night, September 27, 2019 - following an altercation with a fellow and equally popular housemate, Mercy - fans and viewers have been wondering the rationale behind Biggie’s decision.

The big fight

Right after the morning exercise routine on Friday, September 27, 2019, the remaining housemates were meant to gather in the lounge for the task ahead to be read to them by the Head of House, Seyi. While all other nine housemates were gathered in the lounge waiting for Mercy to join them, Cindy came along from the dressing room to inform Tacha that Mercy said she was stupid for all her utterances against her. This led to the two powerful housemates engaging in a gruesome argument that led to a lot of spiteful chants.

The dirty fight occurred barely two weeks after Big Brother magnanimously forgave house infringements and erased the strikes allowing the housemates to start on a clean slate.

The Offence

During the altercation which dragged on for over four hours - and also consumed the farewell greetings housemates were supposed to exchange with Cindy - Tacha and Mercy lost their temper and threw caution into the wind. According to the charges brought against Tacha by Biggie, Tacha was accused of losing her temper, pushing, shoving and also pulling Mercy's hair. All these are considered as violence according to Biggie’s house rules.

For Mercy, Biggie found her guilty of breaking the House rule of provocation, not stepping away from a volatile situation and of non-physical violence. She was also found guilty of stroking a chord of ember the moment she flicked her hair on Tacha just to provoke her more.

What Biggie rule book says

The rule book clearly states in Article 18 sub-section one that, other types of violence including provocation, goading, bullying, and victimisation may be punished by Big Brother in any way Big Brother chooses.

Biggie’s Verdict

Tacha was disqualified while Mercy got herself two Strikes as a result of their fight.

For losing her temper, pushing, shoving and also pulling Mercy's hair, Tacha was found guilty of physical violence and intent to harm the moment she shoved Mercy, and for pulling her hair on two separate occasions. Biggie deemed that such physical violence had no place in Big Brother’s House - hence, her disqualification.

Biggie’s verdict on Mercy stemmed from her decision to make the situation worse by further provocating an already enraged Tacha. She got herself two strikes for such action.

Mercy is still in the race to win the grand prize of N60 million while Tacha is out of the show and this is in accordance with Biggie's house rules and rules guiding the reality TV show, which clearly kicks against physical violence or racism in any form.