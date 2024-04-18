ADVERTISEMENT
False reporting is dangerous - DJ Switch debunk claims she was arrested

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

On Thursday, April 18 2024, news that the DJ had been arrested began to swell on social media. She says it's all false.

In a post she made on X (formerly Twitter), DJ Switch said all the claims including that she assaulted a female police officer at a police station were false.

"I was woken up by a barrage of calls and text this morning. I wondered why because I know today is not my birthday. Only to find that I, have been arrested . One of the links that was sent to me alleged that I had assaulted the police. Now, while I am not a fan of many of our police men and women, I do not condone nor do I support violence against the police," she said.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command of the Police, Benjamin Hundeyin has since clarified that he misled the blog and it was DJ Commissioner Wysei not DJ Switch that was arrested. "Apologies for all inconveniences to a few media outfits," he said.

However, DJ Switch suggested already in her post that she might to take legal actions against the blogs that posted the false news.

"Our blogs have such an unhealthy appetite for traffic that they can’t even spend the transport fare it would cost them to go investigate and make certain of the news they share to the public. These false reporting is dangerous and negatively shapes narratives. Many people want so badly to believe I am just like those I’ve fought against or believing that I have sacrificed all I have ever worked for just to bring down Nigeria. This is false. That being said, my lawyers have screenshotted every blog they can find this false news and this is defamation of my character," she said.

She requested that the blogs take down the posts and issue corrections before the end of the day.

"These blogs have till end of day to take down this false news and kindly replace with a post correcting their mistake. I am not looking for cheap publicity, I hate clout chasing and I actually am not an ass because I was advised to sue immediately which would cost them all a lot. So please do the needful and let us learn," she said.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

False reporting is dangerous - DJ Switch debunk claims she was arrested

