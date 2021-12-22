10 hottest female celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

These women are different! They've stood out from their peers in the year in review. These female celebrities have been exceptional in their craft, won new fans over and most importantly made a lot of bucks for themselves.

We are not going to take away the fact these celebrities are drop-dead gorgeous, sexy, and pretty popular.

For some of these celebs, their fan bases can be described as cult-like and very intense.

1. Nancy Isime (Media Personality)

Nancy Isime can be described as the typical 'girl next door' who just had to become famous. There's no way the beautiful media personality would walk into a room and not get noticed.

2021 can be described as the year of Isime. She literally was the busiest and most booked media personality of the year.

She hosted the music talent show 'The Voice,' which was watched by millions of Nigerians. She also co-hosted Nigeria's most popular music award, Headies 2021.

Majority of the big brands in the country had the Edo State-born media girl on their payroll this year as she hosted a lot of big gigs.

Her fashion style didn't go unnoticed as she not only took it to another level but created a whole new trend for herself.

Her acting career also got a lift as she starred in several movies. Isime is our hottest female celebrity of the year.

2. Saskay (Reality TV star)

Every season of Big Brother Naija, Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, new stars are born and this year's season wasn't left out with the emergence of Saskay.

Maybe it was her innocent look, her radiating beauty, or her melanin skin - whatever it was, we sure did have a new sexy and beautiful celebrity on the block.

Saskay had two of her fellow housemates slugging it out to win her love during her stay in the house.

3. Maria (Reality TV star)

The third hottest female celebrity for 2021 is Maria Chike Benjamin. From the moment she walked into the Big Brother Naija house, she became the centre of attention.

The former air-hostess is quite an eye-catcher. She has a very beautiful body, skin, and maybe a butt many would die for. Since she left the show, she has scooped some endorsement deals running into millions.

4. Ayra Starr (Musician)

This is probably the first time we will be having a teenager on this list. Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr is unarguably one of the biggest music stars in the country at the moment.

Ayra Starr's overnight rise to stardom has continued to keep even her colleagues on their toes. After releasing some hit singles, she was nominated for the MOBO awards.

5. Tiwa Savage (Musician)

She might be in her forties but she can make your favourite celebrity in her 20s cover-up if she decides to do a bikini photoshoot.

2021 can be described as one of her biggest years career-wise following the release of the EP 'Water and Garri.' The EP hit single 'Somebody's Son' featuring American music star, Brandy, has over 10 million views on YouTube.

6. Seyi Shay (Musician)

Let's be honest with ourselves, the reason the music talent show 'Nigeria Idols' trended and got Nigerians watching was because of one of the judges, Seyi Shay.

Her appearance as the blunt judge on the show got her trending for months on social media and improved the show’s ratings.

Aside from cashing out as a judge from the show, the music star has continued to remain one of the sexiest celebrities in town. She has not for once failed to share her racy photos on Instagram.

7. Tems (Musician)

There's just something about the newcomer on this list that oozes so much beauty and sexiness all wrapped up in baggy jeans. Tems is the music star who has successfully taken the front row in the entertainment industry.

Her collaboration with Wizkid on 'Essence' sealed her position as one of Nigeria's biggest music stars. The same song has won her a nomination in the next Grammy Awards. Yes, guys, the new kid in the block is up for the Grammys.

8. Yemi Alade (Musician)

Yemi Alade will make this list every year. The hardworking songstress continues to outwork almost everyone in the music industry. And while she keeps entertaining us with her art, we can't help but continue to be amazed at how gorgeous she is.

In 2021, the sexy singer was one of the judges of the music talent show 'The Voice.' For a lot of people, the music star was a beauty to behold every week the talent show aired.

9. Toke Makinwa (Media Personality)

A veteran on this list, Toke Makinwa has continued to find every reason to remain on this list. It simply means the media girl works hard to remain not just relevant but go toe to toe with other female celebrities.

She might have an edge over some female celebrities on this list because of her enhanced body but she does know how to keep her wardrobe appealing and classy.

Makinwa was also one of the busiest media personalities of the year as she hosted several major events including the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and the Gulder Ultimate Search.

10. Tacha (Reality TV star)

For the third year in a row, Tacha has made it to this list. The reality TV star has continued to work hard to remain a celebrity to reckon with.

It is very normal for a lot of reality TV stars to fade out after a year or two of hitting stardom but that hasn't been the case for Tacha.

