Nigerian music star Seyi Shay got more than she bargained after she was dragged on Twitter for criticising a contestant on Nigerian Idols.

The music reality show's 6th season kicked on Sunday, March 14, 2021, with Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika as judges.

On it's first episode on Sunday, March 28, Seyi Shay was accused of bullying and criticising a 17-year-old contestant after his performance.

"Somebody lied to you. Somebody told you to come here and audition. You should go back and tell them that they aren't your friend because that was not a good audition. You have a sweet-talking voice and it comes out in your singing voice but your performance is terrible," she wrote.

"You are never going to make money being a singer. I love you, you are so sweet but you are not a singer. You are not a singer. For songwriting, hit me up, we could talk but that singing, it is not going to work. Sorry, Darling."

The music star's comments didn't sit well with a lot of Nigerians as she was dragged on Twitter for being aggressive towards the teenager.

Here are some of the reactions by Nigerians on Twitter over Seyi Shay's comments.