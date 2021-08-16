On August 14, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage announced the availability of her upcoming EP for pre-order on iTunes, Spotify and Deezer.
Tiwa Savage to release her EP, 'Water and Garri'
The EP is now available for pre-order.
The announcement came via Kenyan sensation, Elsa Majimbo creating a dedicated video. The EP is set to be released on Friday, August 20, 2021 with several international features and surprise records.
It's also going to be a follow-up to her 2020 album, Celia.
You can pre-save/pre-order the project HERE.
