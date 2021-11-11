RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema and Ayra Starr nominated for the 2021 MOBO Awards

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Other nominees include Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage.

Mavin Record signees Rema and Ayra Starr [Instagram/HeIsRema] [Instagram/AyraStarr]
Mavin Record signees Rema and Ayra Starr [Instagram/HeIsRema] [Instagram/AyraStarr]

Nigerian music stars Rema and Ayra Starr have both been nominated for the 2021 edition of the MOBO Awards.

The singers will be slugging it out with other African acts for The Best African Music Act Awards.

Announcing their nomination, the founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising his signees.

"Ayra Starr and Rema have been nominated for the 2021 MOBO Awards! Crazy. It's been under a year since we activated Ayra and less than three years for Rema. This is phenomenal. A big shout out to them for their talent and hard work, and to the whole Mavin Team for being such a brilliant family,'' he wrote.

"To the MOBO Awards, it's been 24 years of celebrating black music excellence. Thank you for always supporting and amplifying black voices across the world. Congratulations to all the other nominees as well and good luck at the awards. Looking forward to the future we're all building together. #Mavin #afrobeats #Africa 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾."

Davido, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid all posted fire pictures [instagram]
Davido, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid all posted fire pictures [instagram]

Other African acts up for the Best Africa Music Act include Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

King Promise, Tems, CKay and NSG were also nominated for the awards.

