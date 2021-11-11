Rema and Ayra Starr nominated for the 2021 MOBO Awards

The singers will be slugging it out with other African acts for The Best African Music Act Awards.

Announcing their nomination, the founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising his signees.

"Ayra Starr and Rema have been nominated for the 2021 MOBO Awards! Crazy. It's been under a year since we activated Ayra and less than three years for Rema. This is phenomenal. A big shout out to them for their talent and hard work, and to the whole Mavin Team for being such a brilliant family,'' he wrote.

"To the MOBO Awards, it's been 24 years of celebrating black music excellence. Thank you for always supporting and amplifying black voices across the world. Congratulations to all the other nominees as well and good luck at the awards. Looking forward to the future we're all building together. #Mavin #afrobeats #Africa 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾."

Pulse Nigeria

Other African acts up for the Best Africa Music Act include Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.