Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is on the warpath with certain presidential aspirants of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who are opposed to the choice of the state as the venue for the party's presidential primary election.

There have been reports that some unnamed presidential aspirants on the platform of the party have registered their objections to conducting the party's national convention in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

While hosting a presidential aspirant and Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, Wike said there will be grave consequences for the party if it succumbs to pressure from the aspirants to move the venue from the state.

He said the state will refuse to support the aspirants who are behind the objection, declaring that his people will no longer be used for political purposes and discarded after.

The governor stressed that conducting the party's national convention in Rivers will boost the local economy, and expressed anger at why anyone would object to it as an appropriate venue.

He said, "Let me warn the party, if you dare, Rivers State will teach the party a lesson. Those days have passed when they took Rivers State for granted. Nobody can use and dump Rivers State.

"No presidential aspirant can use and dump Rivers State. We never lobbied for it, we never asked for it, but it will boost the economy of the state. People will make money.

"Those who are against Rivers people from making money to improve their businesses, will not get our support.

"I don't know why anyone who wants to be president, will be afraid of a venue. Then you are not prepared for the election.

"Nobody should dare Rivers State any longer. Enough is enough. PDP should know that we are not a punching bag. We are not a people you can use and push. We are not harlots. Whenever you want, you come. When you finish, you push us aside. We will retaliate at the appropriate time.

"When you go, tell your colleagues, the presidential aspirants; we were not interested, but having given it to us, you cannot insult us.

"You come here to deceive us about restructuring. Just that Rivers State is a venue, you fight it. Then, when you are there, what will happen? You think we are fools where you preach restructuring, then when you get the position, you abandon restructuring."

The governor further reiterated his earlier allegations that some of the party's aspirants are insiders planted by the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) to undermine the party's electoral process. He disclosed that he'll reveal their identities at the appropriate time.

PDP's list of aspirants

The PDP's long list of aspirants contesting for the party's presidential ticket includes Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

The party's presidential ticket has been zoned to any candidate from the north.