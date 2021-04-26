We will not play politics with matters of life, wellbeing of Nigerians – APC

He said insecurity had found expressions in criminal activities of Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, rustlers and recently the highly condemnable attacks on security formations in some states.

These, he said, were the current realities, stressing that the APC was fully focused on identifying and bringing to book the perpetrators and sponsors of the hydra-headed insecurity monster.

Akpanudoedehe said the party was also focused on consolidating on its visible development strides across the country.

“While the party sympathises with all those affected by insecurity incidents, we call on all to unite against insecurity and criminality.

“Only in safety can we enjoy the current agricultural revolution which has seen Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency in rice and other staple food items.

“Only in safety can we enjoy the current infrastructure revolution that has witnessed the rehabilitation, construction and reconstruction of more than 13,000 kilometres of critical federal roads, construction of thousands of affordable and acceptable housing,’’ he said.

He added that Nigerians must not fall for the plot of sectarian opportunists and unpatriotic partisans who swarmed the public space with divisive rhetoric in furtherance of their selfish plot to exploit the security situation.

Akpanudoedehe also said falling for such, was dangerous to national security, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was criminalising crime and not ethnicity.

The party secretary said the president’s charge to new Service Chiefs to be patriotic and to serve the country well and in loyalty was clear and unambiguous.

He said the country’s security services deserved continued support and cooperation as they undertook their constitutional duty to safeguard lives, property and our territorial integrity.

“In our private and public spaces, we have a duty to be vigilant and to volunteer information on strange and suspicious activities around us.

“The President Buhari government will continue and strategically deploy all state resources in achieving public safety,’’ he stressed.